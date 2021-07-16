Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 824.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

