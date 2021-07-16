Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Boston Properties in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BXP. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

BXP opened at $116.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.97. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 39,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 95.4% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

