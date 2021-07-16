Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 292,017 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $342,182,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 621.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Insiders have sold a total of 459,007 shares of company stock worth $19,269,366 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.59.

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

