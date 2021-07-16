BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Up 315.2% in June

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, an increase of 315.2% from the June 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,372,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BOXS stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. BoxScore Brands has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.
BoxScore Brands Company Profile
See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for BoxScore Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BoxScore Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.