BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Up 315.2% in June

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, an increase of 315.2% from the June 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,372,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BOXS stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. BoxScore Brands has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

BoxScore Brands Company Profile

BoxScore Brands, Inc develops, markets, and distributes various self-serve electronic kiosks and mall/airport co-branded islands in North America. It operates its kiosks in high-traffic host locations, such as big box stores, restaurants, malls, airports, casinos, universities, and colleges. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc in February 2018.

