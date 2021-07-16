bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPOSY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BPOSY stock remained flat at $$12.85 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 214.17 and a beta of 1.14. bpost SA/NV has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that bpost SA/NV will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

