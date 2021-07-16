bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BPOSY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bpost SA/NV has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of BPOSY opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. bpost SA/NV has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.25%. Equities analysts predict that bpost SA/NV will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

