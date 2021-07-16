Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $23.14

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.14, but opened at $23.80. Braskem shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 3,219 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -86.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Braskem during the first quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Braskem by 225.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Braskem by 107.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Braskem during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Braskem during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

