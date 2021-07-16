Brett R. Chouinard Sells 5,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $343,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $347,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $332,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 4,896 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $313,686.72.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $337,250.00.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 377.28 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.62. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $72.15.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 23.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the software’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 8.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,818 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 244.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,545 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 8.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 84,353 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALTR shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

