Brokerages Anticipate Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.74 Million

Analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce $43.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.90 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $32.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $188.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.80 million to $194.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $229.57 million, with estimates ranging from $222.10 million to $239.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. 5,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $708.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.18. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.