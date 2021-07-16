Brokerages Anticipate Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.64. Arista Networks posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $10.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $13.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total value of $3,722,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,650.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total value of $746,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860 shares in the company, valued at $270,194.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,740 shares of company stock worth $31,274,342 in the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $179,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $368.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.03. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $378.70.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

