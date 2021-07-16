Brokerages Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.41. Barnes Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

B traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $49.28. 95,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $57.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $60,996.00. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 41,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

