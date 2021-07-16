Brokerages Anticipate Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). The business had revenue of $171.52 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 105.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CANG. Zacks Investment Research cut Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANG. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Cango by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cango in the first quarter worth about $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CANG opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37. Cango has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

