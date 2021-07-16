Brokerages Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will announce earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the highest is $3.00. D.R. Horton reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $10.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $13.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

DHI traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.17. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $106.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

