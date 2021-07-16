Brokerages Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($6.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.51) to ($4.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPTX. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In other news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $67.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.99. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $54.43 and a 12-month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

