Brokerages Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on UTZ shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 807,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Utz Brands by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 91,099 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $3,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

