Brokerages Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on UTZ shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 807,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Utz Brands by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 91,099 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $3,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.