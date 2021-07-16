Brokerages Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $820.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will report sales of $820.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $856.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $796.40 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $663.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $434,300.82. Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $824,520.00. Insiders sold 181,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 254,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,319,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $208,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 91.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $73.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

