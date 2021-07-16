Brokerages Expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Post $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to announce $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Molson Coors Beverage reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after buying an additional 3,550,843 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,115,000 after acquiring an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,541,000 after purchasing an additional 87,918 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,868,000 after purchasing an additional 622,530 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,387 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $51.04 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

