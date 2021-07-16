Brokerages Set Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Target Price at C$31.39

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.72.

PXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

PXT opened at C$21.77 on Friday. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.05 and a 1 year high of C$24.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.91.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$281.21 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

