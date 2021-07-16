Brokerages Set Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) PT at $16.43

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on PUBGY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a $15.86 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.9412 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.22%.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

