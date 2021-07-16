Brokers Offer Predictions for Ally Financial Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ally Financial in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

ALLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,478.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

