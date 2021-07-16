Brokers Offer Predictions for Brunswick Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.94. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brunswick’s FY2021 earnings at $7.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,648,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 114.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,130,000 after acquiring an additional 576,430 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 57.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,699,000 after acquiring an additional 239,542 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,315,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 141.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

