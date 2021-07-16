Brokers Offer Predictions for Legrand SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Legrand in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen anticipates that the company will earn $3.80 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legrand’s FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of LGRVF stock opened at $107.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.38. Legrand has a one year low of $70.17 and a one year high of $107.95.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

