Brokers Set Expectations for Olympus Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olympus in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.77. Olympus has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61.

About Olympus

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

