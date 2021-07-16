Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the June 15th total of 825,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. R. F. Lafferty reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.99. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.46. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -95.08%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

