Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,001 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 320,530 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 110,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $12,175,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,334,804 shares of company stock valued at $115,656,800 in the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

DraftKings stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

