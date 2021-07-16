Brown Advisory Inc. Buys New Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Polaris by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Polaris by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Polaris by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Polaris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Polaris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Shares of PII stock opened at $129.89 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

