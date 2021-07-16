Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,607,000 after purchasing an additional 54,343 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,858,000 after purchasing an additional 222,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,975,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $200.09 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $304.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.65.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

