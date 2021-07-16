Brown Advisory Inc. Has $232,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 41,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $4,224,445.02. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,579,761 shares of company stock worth $358,387,724 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

NYSE DELL opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.94 and a one year high of $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.72.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

