Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,178,000 after acquiring an additional 123,574 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,811,000 after acquiring an additional 69,913 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $191.60 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $193.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.29. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

