BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will announce sales of $30.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $30.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year sales of $127.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $128.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $150.65 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $152.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BTRS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79. BTRS has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.32.

In other news, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at $642,438.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth $299,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $40,787,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $12,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

