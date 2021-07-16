Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bunge were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 91.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 371,921 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 45.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,568 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 11.4% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 536,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $75.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.96. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $41.57 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

