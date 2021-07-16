Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BURBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC cut Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of BURBY opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.35.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

