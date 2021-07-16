Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.81. 1,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 13.26.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at about $66,264,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at about $66,264,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,905,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,149,000 after buying an additional 1,443,067 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at about $40,593,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Burford Capital by 39.8% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,811,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 515,707 shares in the last quarter.

About Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

