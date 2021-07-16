Bytom (BTM) Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $78.50 million and approximately $16.72 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00388657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000551 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,691,496,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,444,211,369 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

