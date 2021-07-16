C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Insider Siebel Living Trust U/A/D 7/27 Sells 239,453 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) insider Siebel Living Trust U/A/D 7/27 sold 239,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $13,378,239.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,426,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,047,269.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:AI opened at $52.24 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
