C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Insider Siebel Living Trust U/A/D 7/27 Sells 239,453 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) insider Siebel Living Trust U/A/D 7/27 sold 239,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $13,378,239.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,426,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,047,269.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AI opened at $52.24 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

