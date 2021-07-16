C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Trading 5.8% Higher

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.49 and last traded at $39.49. 11,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 642,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $28,078.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,510 shares of company stock valued at $625,804 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

