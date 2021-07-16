Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,115 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Cable One by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 164,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 1.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 15.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,716.24 per share, for a total transaction of $343,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,842.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,153.29.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,871.35 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,821.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.48%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.