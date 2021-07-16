Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Set at $137.72 by Wells Fargo & Company

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) received a $137.72 price objective from equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $137.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $97.27 and a 1 year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $12,982,650. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

