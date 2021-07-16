Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 282.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFWFF opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $13.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

