California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of BlackRock worth $204,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $880.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,467. The firm has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $872.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $922.54.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

