California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.57 Billion Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.4% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Amazon.com worth $2,570,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock traded down $43.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,588.20. The stock had a trading volume of 118,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,372.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.