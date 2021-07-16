California State Teachers Retirement System Has $474.18 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,763,313 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 58,135 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $474,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Comcast by 1,318.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Comcast by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.94. The company had a trading volume of 201,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,785,750. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

