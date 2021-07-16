California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,843,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $348,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.03.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $187.38. 97,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,491. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.54. The stock has a market cap of $173.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

