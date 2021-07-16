California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 971,316 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $192,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Target by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 21.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Target by 11.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $167,492.85. Insiders sold 10,859 shares of company stock worth $1,648,717 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.68. 64,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,522. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $119.04 and a 52-week high of $254.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

