California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 27,483 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,369,471 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 27,483 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.9% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Visa worth $713,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 143.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 122,664 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,895. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $248.80. The company has a market cap of $483.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

In related news, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $227,001.00. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold a total of 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

