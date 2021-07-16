Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.29. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on CPT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

In other news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 640,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,404,000 after buying an additional 63,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $143.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $143.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

