Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) were up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 23,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,053,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canaan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. Canaan had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the first quarter valued at about $75,615,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 38.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,037,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,117,000 after buying an additional 563,993 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the first quarter worth about $41,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the first quarter worth about $35,673,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 63,705.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after buying an additional 1,674,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

