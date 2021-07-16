Canaccord Genuity Boosts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$62.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$61.05.

TSE:BCE opened at C$62.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.34 billion and a PE ratio of 22.90. BCE has a 52 week low of C$52.52 and a 52 week high of C$62.70.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.99%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

