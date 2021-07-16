Canaccord Genuity Increases Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $48.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of SPCE opened at $31.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 0.39. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,589,000 after purchasing an additional 194,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $86,506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after acquiring an additional 136,071 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 33.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 149,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

