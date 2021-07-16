Canaccord Genuity Raises K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$11.75

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.81.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock remained flat at $C$7.99 during midday trading on Friday. 337,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

In other news, Director Robert Stuart Angus sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,311,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,832,957.50. Also, Director Saurabh Handa sold 74,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total transaction of C$607,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,598,052.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

